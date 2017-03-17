New Matrix Movie Is NOT A Reboot, Apparently

Did the latest news about the Matrix movie cause you a mini freakout? Or a major freakout? Well take a deep breath, calm yourself, harness your chi. Everything is going to be alright because apparently, the Warner Bros. execs aren’t exactly rebooting the franchise.

When word from Deadline and THR came out that they were planning to remake the Matrix movies with Michael B. Jordon playing a role, some people got a little… angry, to say the least.

Some jokes were made. And people generally didn’t appreciate the thought of the films being created without the Wachowski sisters.

But the reported writer who’s signed up for the project broke his silence on the topic to assure fears that yet another cherished film was going to be given the new Hollywood treatment.

Zak Penn made it abundantly clear that the Matrix would not be rebooted under his pen, and that he plans to stay true to the source material because nothing about it requires being remade.

Uh, Zak? Maybe just ignore Reloaded and Revolution and stick with the first film as a building block…

All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT the Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 15, 2017

Can’t comment yet except to say that the words “reboot” and “remake” were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

If I were going to recast Keanu Reeves, I would cast Keanu Reeves. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

How about just re-release the matrix? Don’t reboot it, you can’t do better. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of the matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories. — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) March 17, 2017

So there you have it, straight from Penn’s Twitter account himself.

Even though Penn has written some great films, including having a hand in both the X-Men and Thor franchises, it’s still discouraging to see such films go on without the Wachowskis. But who knows, maybe they don’t want to be involved.

They’re chipping away at the latest season of Sense8 and don’t actually own the property—Warner Bros. does. And so long as there is a demand and material to mine, years after the fatigue that came with the sequel films, there’s money to be made on more Matrix films.

Let’s hope they do something interesting with the lore, and not something as simple as a prequel. We deserve better than that.

