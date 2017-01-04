New Details On Charles Manson’s Hospitalization

Charles Manson has been taken from California’s Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital. The convicted murderer was rushed to the emergency room earlier today. New information as become available regarding the reasons for his hospitalization.

Manson is currently suffering from gastrointestinal issues. His overall condition has yet to be revealed by the prison due to the state and federal laws that prohibit the prison from disclosing protected health information on the inmates.

Back in 1971, Manson was convicted of murder and is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences. His “Manson Family” was infamously convicted of the killing of seven people during a killing spree in Los Angeles in 1969. Manson claimed that the murders were a way to start a race war in the name of “Helter Skelter,” a song by the Beatles.

The most famous victim of Manson’s crimes was Sharon Tate, the wife of director Roman Polanski who was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder. The Manson Family killed four other people at the Tate Benedict Canyon home. The following night, they continued their murder spree, killing others at the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

As news about Manson's condition becomes available, we will continue to update our coverage.

[H/T TMZ, Variety]