New Details Emerge On TJ Miller’s Altercation With His Driver

The last few weeks have had their fair share of ups and downs for T.J. Miller, with his film Office Christmas Party underperforming to hosting the Critics’ Choice Awards, and Deadpool earning Golden Globe Award nominations to facing charges of assault. It looks like the things have swung slightly in Miller’s favor, as the Silicon Valley star won’t be charged with anything following his incident with an Uber driver.

The alleged incident occurred back in early December when Miller was headed home for the evening and the conversation with his driver got political. The talk got so heated that Miller, who had reportedly been high on nitrous oxide, assaulted the driver.

Miller was arrested for battery, but a representative from the L.A. City Attorney’s Office told TMZ that there will merely be an informal meeting with Miller to discuss potential consequences. The Deadpool star might receive a warning, or he might be forced to attend anger management classes, but he won’t face criminal charges for his actions. If Miller doesn’t follow through with what the attorney’s office enforces, the charges could potentially come back up, but for now, he’s clear of them.

Despite not facing criminal charges, the driver is still pursuing a civil suit to sue Miller for medical expenses resulting from the incident.

