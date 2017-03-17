New Charles Manson Documentary Reveals Crazy Never-Before-Seen Footage

The Manson Family murders are arguably the most notorious homicides in American history. In 1969, cult leader Charles Manson and his followers carried out nine murders in California and quickly drew international media attention.

The most notable of these murders was of actress Sharon Tate and her acquaintances at the home she shared with her husband, director Roman Polanski. Tate, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 16 times and had an “X” carved into her stomach.

Manson is currently serving nine concurrent life sentences at a California penitentiary for ordering the killings.

A new documentary airing on ABC Friday night revisits the brutal murders and will show never-before-seen interview footage of Manson.

The preview for Truth and Lies: The Family Manson showcases chilling archive interview footage of Manson on camera with Diane Sawyer discussing his psychotic philosophies and his distorted viewing of his role in the murders.

“I haven’t told anybody anything other than what they wanted to do,” Manson says in the clip.

Sawyer responds asking, “And if they wanted to do murder that was okay with you?”

“That was none of my business, woman,” he angrily replies. “I’m a convict. I’m an outlaw. I’m a rebel. I’m not a Sunday school teacher.”

Truth and Lies will also feature interviews with officers who were on the scene of the Tate murders, as well as associates of Manson’s who new him around the time of the killing spree.

One of these interviewees is Beach Boys member Mike Love, who discusses his encounters with the wannabe singer-songwriter turned madman. Other pundits discuss his fascination with fame, saying he wanted to become “a bigger rockstar than The Beatles.”

With these interviews paired with the unnerving archive footage and photographs, Truth and Lies, which airs Friday at 9/8c, truly promises to be a brutally unhinged look at the notorious Manson.

“When I stand on the mountain and I say do it, it gets done.” Manson says shaking madly. “If it don’t get done, then I’ll move on it, and that’s the last thing the world you want me do.”

Watch the trailer for Truth and Lies: The Family Manson below:

[h/t ET]