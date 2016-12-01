New Alien: Covenant Photo Released To Celebrate Ridley Scott’s Birthday

Happy Birthday Ridley Scott!

In celebration of Ridley Scott’s birthday today, a brand new photo from his upcoming film Alien: Covenant has been released on Twitter.

And a new kind of horror was born. Happy Birthday, Ridley Scott. #AlienCovenant pic.twitter.com/cACEx8bVW8 — Alien Anthology (@AlienAnthology) November 30, 2016

This week, it was also announced that Ridley Scott will be recieving the lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in motion picture direction from the Directors Guild of America.

“Masterful in any genre, Ridley’s groundbreaking methods and peerless directing instincts have brought to life some of the most memorable films of our time, capturing the resilience of the human spirit and captivating the hearts and minds of audiences around the world,” Directors Guild of America President Paris Barclay said.

The wildly popular and inventive Alien franchise are just a few of his memorable films, and now he is back working on Alien: Covenant to give fans more Xenomorph greatness.

Synopsis: Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus — and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant is set to be released August 4, 2017.

