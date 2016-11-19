Netflix Makes Black Mirror’s Technology A Reality In New Short

Although Black Mirror often emphasizes the terrible elements of technology in the not too distant future, but you have to admit, some of the devices displayed sure could come in handy. Take, for example, the contact lens displays in the third episode of Season 1, entitled “The Entire History of You.” Netflix took that concept and ran with it in a way that’s a little more enticing in the short below.

In the Black Mirror episode upon which the fictional technology is based, a distraught husband uses a memory implant to quickly recall all of his memories, as well as his partner’s, to analyze and interpret different scenarios to the point of madness. However, the “Netflix Vista” is a much more reasonable use of retinal displays, as I’m sure we’d all love to binge shows without anyone noticing. Granted, I’m sure watching Black Mirror on the fictional retinal displays would be a little too on-the-nose and we’d probably all rather watch the Gilmore Girls revival instead.

Would you use this risky tech in the real world? Let us know if you’d rather the memory recollection device in the comments below.

