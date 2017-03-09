Netflix To Release ‘Snowpiercer’ Director’s Latest Film ‘Okja’ In Theaters

Once upon a time, Netflix represented a new way of renting movies, shipping DVDs to your door that you could keep as long as you wanted before dropping them in a mailbox. The service then introduced the idea of streaming movies, allowing select films from their library to be watched online. The concept was so successful that Netflix was able to produce and distribute exclusive films, completely bypassing theaters. The Netflix model continues to evolve with a new film from Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho, releasing Okja in select theaters in the United States and South Korea.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“From visionary Director Bong Joon Ho, this grand global adventure follows a friendship too big to ignore. Meet Mija, a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija’s horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion.”

Okja stars An Seo Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, and Steven Yeun.

Variety reports that the film will be released in select theaters in South Korea and the U.S. to test new release strategies for the company. No further details were announced in regards to what type of release the film with get in the states, but that there are plans for a limited day-and-date release.

Okja will debut on Netflix June 28.

