Netflix Cancels Marco Polo After Two Seasons

Marco Polo‘s voyage has ended on Netflix. The streaming service chose not to renew the series for a third season, according to Deadline.

The show first launched on Netflix back in 2014. Marco Polo was created by John Fusco, and was inspired by the early years of the famous 13th century explorer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marco Polo was the first original series developed in the US for a global audience. The Weinstein Co. produced the show, and devoted a tremendous amount of money to the project in order to provide the grand scope, and film in the exotic locations.

After the first season debuted on Netflix, the show attracted a significant viewership. However, Season 2, which dropped this past July, was not quite a hit on the streaming service.

Netflix VP of original content, Cindy Holland released this statement:

“We want to thank and are grateful to our partners on Marco Polo from the actors, whose performances were enthralling and top-notch; to the committed producers, including John Fusco, Dan Minahan, Patrick Macmanus, and their crew, who poured their hearts into the series; and of course Harvey, David and our friends at TWC, who were great collaborators from start to finish.”

Even though the show was discontinued, Harvey Weinstein, the co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, is still looking forward to working with Netflix furthermore in the future.

“Netflix has been incredible to give us the room to make a series with a cast true to every principle of diversity,” Weinstein said. “It’s a bold network that allows you to do that and support us in the way that Netflix did. As many people know, Asian history and the world of martial arts have fascinated me for all of my career – I’ve made many movies around these topics and this genre, and now this TV show I’m so proud of. John has been a great partner and we’re both fascinated to continue exploring this exciting period in history on future projects together.”

Marco Polo creator John Fusco said, “Harvey and I have a love for this kind of history–we had a fantastic cast, fantastic creative team and crew, and shooting in Malaysia was a privilege.”

He continued by saying, “We’re working on an idea right now in a similar space that we’re very excited about.”

Are you disappointed that Netflix is cancelling Marco Polo?

MORE Netflix: Study Shows Netflix Actually Does Not Produce The Best Original Shows / Netflix Doesn’t Want To Stream A Lot Of Movies / Netflix VR For Daydream Officially Available In Play Store / Netflix Users Are Binging, Then Chilling / Netflix Launches Video Previews / Netflix Is Now The Top Grossing iPhone App In US For First Time Ever / Netflix Plans To Have Over 1000 Hours Of Original Content In 2017 / Netflix Unveils Downloads For Offline Viewing On Tablets And Smartphones / Netflix Is Spending An Unimaginable Amount Of Money On Content

[H/T Deadline]

– – – –

Are you excited for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story? Get your tickets here!