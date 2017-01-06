Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Robbed in Paris Back in 2012

Naomi Campbell can relate to Kim Kardashian.

The model is opening up her run-in with Kardashian just days before she was robbed at gunpoint back in October.

“I like Kim a lot, she’s a very sweet person,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I sympathize with her a lot because, I kept mine pretty down low, but in 2012, I was attacked in Paris.”

She explained that the suspects followed her from the airport and opened her car door saying, “Naomi Campbell, we are going to kill you,” she revealed. She went on to say she didn’t make hers public because she simply didn’t want it to be known.

She later revealed that the driver of her car on the way to see her relative was in on the attack and Campbell says so many things lined up that she attributes to her safety.

“It’s a whole ring of things that have been happening for a few years now,” she said of the robbery.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.