Nancy Grace Blasts Casey Anthony For Her Remarks About Her Daughter

Nancy Grace is very angry and sad about Casey Anthony‘s flippant remarks about her daughter Caylee. And she can’t understand how Anthony sleeps “pretty good at night.”

Nancy really laid into Anthony when she talked to TMZ about what the mother said in an interview with AP.

Grace can be heard saying that Casey’s line of her sleeping “pretty good at night” is the most chilling line. She says Anthony shouldn’t be sleeping well at night if your “child was murdered and her body dragged 10 houses from her home.”

Grace also stating Anthony “didn’t know how her daughter died” was a line she is not buying. She brings up quotes Anthony gave to the jury during the court case.

Grace gets more emotional when describing what she wants for her own children in the future in comparison to what Anthony said of Caylee. She ends the interview sayng “Casey never had a chance.”

Anthony talked about Caylee saying that her daughter would be a “badass” if she were alive today.

Anthony recently opened up about the 2011 case and her daughter’s death.

“I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened,” Anthony told the AP.

Anthony was accused of killing her daughter Caylee Anthony in June 2008. Caylee’s body was found months later in the woods near the Anthony home, but authorities were unable to determine the cause of death. The prosecution team said Anthony dumped Caylee’s body there and tried to resume her normal life.

In 2011, a jury acquitted Anthony of murdering her two-year-old child. Instead, the jury convicted her of four misdemeanor counts of lying to police.

Anthony admitted to the AP that she lied to police, including her employment, leaving her child with a babysitter, and about receiving a call from Caylee before she went missing. She opened up about people’s theories and much more.

But despite the fact she’s plagued with news of her presence wherever she goes, she confirmed to AP she’s happy.

“I don’t give a sh** about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she told AP. “I’m OK with myself; I sleep pretty good at night.”

