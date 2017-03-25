Mother Accidentally Sends 5-Year-Old Daughter To School With Vodka For Lunch

For most of us, the most controversial thing your parents could have put in your school lunch was a peanut butter sandwich, cause of rampant childhood peanut allergies, or mandarin oranges, because they’re literally the worst genre of oranges.

For one elementary school girl, however, she ended up with some infinitely more controversial. Vodka!

It’s kind of a funny story. See, the little girl was putting things in her lunchbox, per her mother’s instructions. The mom was distracted and said to get the “frozen juice pouch from freezer” and put it in the lunchbox, so the little girl did. That “frozen juice pouch” turned out to not be whatever fruity treat she was supposed to have, but instead a Smirnoff Vodka Frozen Raspberry Sorbet.

The mom, Leesa Smith from Queensland, Australia, posted about this incident on FB and captioned it, “EPIC lunchbox fail when you tell your five year old Preppie to put a frozen juice pouch in her lunchbox and you forget the other pouches in your freezer!”

Luckily, her daughter’s teacher caught the abnormality in the little girl’s lunch and reached out to Leesa, who said, “Made for a veeeery interesting phone call from the teacher! They were very good about it lol. I made light of it (it was obviously innocent on my daughter’s behalf). I apologised for not sending enough for the teachers and they just laughed thankfully.”

