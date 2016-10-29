Mom Who Had Six-Pack While Pregnant Says Doctors ‘Struggled’ to Delivered Baby Because of Muscles

Chontel Duncan, the super fit mom who managed to maintain a six-pack all through her pregnancy, has revealed that her abs actually became an obstacle when it came time to deliver her son.

The fitness trainer and gym owner took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the experience, seven months after she and her husband welcomed their first child, Jeremiah.

“They struggled to rip Jeremiah from my tummy as my abs locked him in super tight as I began vomiting during the operation,” Duncan explains alongside a picture of her C-section star. “This is why my scar was cut up on my right side because the surgeon had to cut me further an[sic] use forceps to successfully get Jeremiah out.”

She admits she felt the same emotions many mothers experience in that situation.

“I CRIED I felt like I failed,” she confessed, but went on to say she now loves her scare and everything it represents.

“To all the women out there wearing a cesarean scar, I am VERY proud of what mine means & for the beautiful gift I received through mine,” she wrote. “They are memories of the day we all became mummies.”

Though she could not deliver Jeremiah without a C section, she still hopes to one day have that experience.

“I would love 3 more children & I will always try for a vaginal birth with each one,” she said.

In the meantime, she is enjoying being Jeremiah’s mom, no matter how he came into the world!

