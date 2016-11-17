Mom Wakes Up To News Of Daughter Killed In Robbery

A mother and gunshot victim woke up in the hospital to learn the tragic news her youngest daughter was killed in the same attack.

Diana Gomez and her three children were unloading groceries when a group of armed men approached. They demanded Gomez hand over her purse, and when she refused they opened fire. Gomez was struck and was in critical condition, but her four-year-old daughter Ava Castillo was killed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gomez’s 10-year-old daughter Betzida was also shot during the attack, but her five-year-old son Isaiah managed to escape unscathed.

Gomez and her daughter Ava were transported to an area hospital following the attack. Gomez was in critical condition, but Ava died in the care of the doctors.

Gomez was hooked up to a breathing tube when she first regained consciousness and the first things she asked was how her daughter was doing. Family members broke the terrible news, and while Gomez wasn’t able to speak, her pain was visible on her face.

“She couldn’t speak. All she could do is cry. But you could definitely see the pain in her face,” Gomez’s sister Julie said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Ava’s funeral and has already raised more than $11,000.

Police have apprehended one of the at least three men who were involved in the armed robbery, but the other suspects remain at large.

MORE NEWS: Brooke Mueller Hospitalized / Wife Is Allergic To Her Husband / Making A Murderer Details Revealed On Brendan Dassey’s Release Date

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gomez family during this tragic and difficult time.

[ H/T Daily Mail ]