Mom of Three Shot Dead After Answering Knock at the Door

A mother in Louisiana was shot dead after answering a knock to the door to her home this week, Inside Edition reports.

Baton Rouge police report that 27-year-old Robyn Hale was shot multiple times after opening the door to her trailer around midnight on Wednesday. Her three sons, all under the age of 10, were nearby at the time of the shooting.

Police arrived and Hale was taken to the hospital but didn’t survive.

“She was a very friendly lady, very quiet, I don’t understand what happened to her,” said neighbor Gerald Haynes.

Cops haven’t named a suspect yet but said they are talking to several people about the tragic incident.

“We know that there is a shooter out there. We believe the shooter is watching the news,” said L’Jean McKneely, Baton Rouge police sergeant. “The shooter wants to know what we know and we’re not going to give that information out.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hale’s children and their family.

