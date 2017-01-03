Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Reveals All The Smooches In New Year’s Eve Picture

Modern Family star Ariel Winter celebrated New Year’s Eve with her new boyfriend Levi Meaden. The 18-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to post a steamy photo showing a kiss the two shared when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day.

Winter shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Loving you all the way into 2017 #happynewyear #nye.”

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

In the adorable snap, Winter was rocking a skin-tight red dress and a pair of nude stilettos. Her boyfriend was looking dapper in a three-piece black suit, and tie. Winter’s jet-black hair was held back beneath a thin silver hair band.

Meaden shared the same picture on social media, and it was the first time the actress made an appearance on his Instagram account. For those who don’t know, Meaden is also an actor who is currently on Syfy show The Aftermath.

While the two was able to enjoy each other’s company on New Year’s Eve, Winter took to Snapchat the following day to express her disappointment that her 29-year-old beau had to leave her temporarily.

Winter took to Snapchat to post a closeup selfie while staring into the camera, and showing a pouty expression on her face.

“Sad af when bae leaves,” Winter captioned the photo.

Winter and Meaden have been dating since November, according to Daily Mail.

Ariel Winter wasn’t the only celebrity to post a steamy photo on Instagram while celebrating New Year’s. Pop superstar Miley Cyrus shared a snap while laying a kiss on her fiancé and Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth.

Other celebrities that made New Year’s Eve posts are Rob Kardashian, Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale, and Jennifer Lopez posted a snap while hanging out with Drake.

What are your thoughts about Ariel Winter’s New Year’s post?

