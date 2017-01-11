Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Just Broke Instagram With This Booty Pic

Ariel Winter continues to show off her holiday destinations and flaunt her assets as she recently took to Instagram to post about her adventures.

🏝your favorite wives in paradise🏝 A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 7, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

Contrary to her shy and awkward character on Modern Family, the actress has no problem taking pride in the woman she’s become and happily shows off her body.

One of her co-stars, Nolan Gould, was also with her on her vacation in Bora Bora, evidenced by this pic he snapped of her.

Wishing we could extend this trip just a bit. A photo posted by Nolan Gould (@nolangouldofficial) on Jan 7, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

Missing from the incredible vacation is Ariel’s new beau, Levi Meaden, but don’t worry, they lovingly ran in the new year together.

Loving you all the way into 2017❤ #happynewyear #nye A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jan 1, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

It might be a new year for the starlet, but based on her social media posts in the past week, it looks like it’s the same old selfie-loving Ariel. Head over to Entertainment Tonight for the star’s Snapchats of the vacation!

