Mission Impossible 6 Gets A Release Date

Since the release of Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation in 2015, fans of the franchise have been anxiously awaited another sequel. The heads of Paramount Studios have also been keen to return to the Tom Cruise action films, since the last film brought in $195 million in the domestic box office.

The sixth film in the Mission Impossible franchise had been announced, but Paramount has just revealed an official release date for the film.

July 27, 2018.

This news will probably pack down Cruise’s busy schedule, as he is still in the production stages of The Mummy reboot. When that film wraps, it looks like it’s back to Mission Impossible for the actor.

The summer date is great for a tentpole blockbuster, but this one in particular comes with some heavy competition.

Warner Brothers, a rival studio of Paramount, has one of its more highly anticipated films already set to release on that date. James Wan’s Aquaman, a vital part of the DC Extended Universe, has already been announced to release on that date. If neither studio chooses to move their film, it should be a big weekend for the box office.

Paramount also announced that one of their other films will be getting a big release date. Downsizing, the latest from acclaimed comedy writer/director Alexander Payne (Sideways, Nebraska), is now set to release on December 22, 2017. This pushes the new comedy to a Christmas release, almost guaranteeing a successful box office.

The studio also has two major slots in which they haven’t announced which films will be released. They will be releasing a horror movie, in Imax, on April 28, and another major film on November 2, 2018.

