Mischa Barton Slams Ex-Lover For Shopping Around Their Sex Tape

Recently, scandalous news broke that former The O.C. star, and Hollywood wild child, Mischa Barton has a sex tape being shopped to porn companies by her ex-lover.

Barton has now spoken out against the existence of the tape.

Speaking through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, this statement was released: “Ms Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.”

She continued, “There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.”

Bloom also stated that she “will come after” anyone attempting to “traffic” the tape, and ended by saying, “We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.”

Reportedly, the tape is being shopped around “porn valley” by Kevin Blatt, who is considered to be Hollywood’s sex-tape broker. Blatt claims a third-party approached him about the tape and he’s helping the anonymous person generate interest.

Blatt claims to have seen the sex tape and told reporters, “The tape is being shopped around porn valley, the asking price is $500,000. I know that at least three large online porn sites, YouPorn.com, Porn.com and RedTube.com have reviewed it and they’re all seriously considering the offer.”

He continued, “I’ve seen stills from the video, it’s clearly Mischa in my opinion. She’s seen performing a sex act on a guy and can be seen having sex in various positions.”

The tape reportedly features Barton, wearing nothing but a gray hoodie, engaged in “sex acts” with a man wearing only a black t-shirt. It’s not clear at this time if the man’s face is shown in the video as well.

After all the trouble she’s had the last few months, Mischa’s friends worry that if this tape gets out it could cause her to have a complete mental and emotional breakdown.

A source close to the situation told reporters, “This is the last thing Mischa needs. Her name has been dragged through the mud enough times, she doesn’t need a sex scandal right now.”

