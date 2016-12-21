Mischa Barton Lets Loose On ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ Compares To ‘Hunger Games’

Not only did Mischa Barton not win the Dancing With the Stars dancing competition, but it sounds like she also didn’t win the “I Had A Good Time On This Show” award. Barton recently lashed out at the reality competition in an interview with The Ringer about her awful experiences on the show.

The actress said of the experience, “Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set. ..I was so confused by it.”

Barton continued, “It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Yikes. Guess she won’t be returning to the show anytime soon. Maybe Barton’s a better fit for something like Survivor where she’ll know ahead of time how cutthroat things could get.

