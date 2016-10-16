Millennials Eat A Big Mac For The First Time With Unexpected Results

According to McDonald’s, only one in five millennials have ever eaten a Big Mac. It seems most millennials prefer Taco Bell or Chipotle, but this video shows what it’s like for a handful of millennials to sample the fast food chain’s prized burger.

By the way, the Big Mac was introduced in Pittsburgh in 1967 and quickly became a popular choice. A year later the Big Mac went national and the rest is history. Except, did you know the Big Mac was originally called the Aristocrat?

Watch these millennials try a Big Mac for the first time.

[ H/T Business Insider ]