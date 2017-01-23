Miley Cyrus Was One Happy Hippie At The Women’s March

With estimates of activists approaching nearly 3 million people, yesterday’s Women’s Marches captured the attention of the whole world, along with Donal Trump, who normally turns a blind eye to criticism. Among the many people attending the protests, Miley Cyrus was on the front lines in Los Angeles and her Instagram could barely contain her excitement.

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:52am PST

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

@happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

As you can see, Cyrus hit the streets hard in honor of her Happy Hippie foundation, an organization that aims to help troubled and homeless teens. Cyrus has never shied from getting involved with movements she believes in and donating her time to causes close to her.

The pop star was loud, proud, and took the time to pose for photos with any fans who were interested while trying to voice her frustrations at the incoming political system and policies that will most affect women and their reproductive rights.

The marches across the country were full of famous celebrities standing shoulder to shoulder with other citizens in acts of unity. In Washington, D.C., stars like Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Judd, and Madonna delivered speeches to the hundreds of thousands of protestors, while in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival, Charlize Theron, Chelsea Handler, and Kristen Stewart all entered the fray.

Marches in Los Angeles also had their fair share of celebrities doing their part, as you can see from Miley’s Instagram post below.

#jamieleecurtis @happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

As you can see, Cyrus wasn’t the only Happy Hippie, as Jamie Lee Curtis was captured taking part in the celebrations.

