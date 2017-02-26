Miley Cyrus Reveals Classic Throwback Pic With Dad

Miley Cyrus has had many looks throughout the years, a fact she gladly shares with her followers. Cyrus’ fans can always predict the singer will share adorable, often embarrassing, photos of herself growing up that are almost unrecognizable. The pop star recently shared an incredibly cute photo of herself with her dad that proves she always knew she’d be a star.

Armed with a Sharpie and plenty of head shots, Cyrus always knew she’d amass a huge following. In the photo, Cyrus doesn’t look any older than 10, which means she’s had plenty of time to perfect her autograph.

In addition to demonstrating her desire for stardom, the throwback photo also features Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who many younger fans might not know as a country star in his own right. Billy Ray created a genre-crossing hit with the catchy “Achy Breaky Heart” in the early ’90s, easily one of the catchiest country tunes at the time.

Which family member’s music do you enjoy more, Miley or Billy Ray’s? Let us know in the comments!

