Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton Lookalike Photo

In honor of Dolly Parton’s birthday, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to share her admiration of the musical icon and showed her fans a side of herself she’s never quite shown off before. Considering how open and revealing Cyrus has been in the past, it’s surprising that she can still show us something that surprises us.

Cyrus posted a photo of herself in a wig that’s almost as high as Parton’s famous ‘do, including the caption:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“TBT LOL Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly! WE (& by we I mean the entire world) LOVE you so much! Thank you for always making us SING & LAUGH along with you! You’re truly magic! Best fairy godmother a gal could ever wish for by a million zillion! @dollyparton 🦄”

UP NEXT: Miley Cyrus Sends Crystal Clear Message About Trump

More than just an idol for Cyrus, Parton is, in fact, Miley’s godmother. Miley’s father, Billy Ray, has long been in the country music community and Parton has played a pivotal role in the musician’s upbringing.

The duo teamed up recently for an episode of The Voice where they sang Parton’s famous “Jolene.

What do you think of Miley’s look at Parton? Should she think of investing in a few more wigs or stick to her own style?

MORE NEWS: Miley Cyrus Reveals An Old School Picture Of Her Mom / Miley Cyrus Reveals A Brand New Look / Miley Cyrus Shares Photos Of Her Peeing With Flaming Lips / Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Flower Child And Reveals Video / Are Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Aiming To Adopt In 2017?

[H/T Instagram/mileycyrus/YouTube/Canal Sony Latinoamerica]