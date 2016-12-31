Miley Cyrus Moved To Tears During Children’s Hospital Performance

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth recently visited San Diego Rady Children’s Hospital to spread some post-holiday cheer, but the patients were far from being the only ones affected by the experience. As you can see in the video below, one patient’s voice connected with Cyrus in a truly incredible way.

8-year-old Julia, who’s battling a Neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, serenaded the Hunger Games star and The Voice judge with “Rainbow Connection,” and the two were immediately impressed with the child’s skills. As soon as Julia began singing, Cyrus couldn’t hold back from proclaiming, “That’s the best song!”

Cyrus struggled to keep her composure during the sweet song, and it looked like Hemsworth was also doing his best to keep it together. As soon as it was over, Cyrus had to take a few moments to regain her composure and wipe the tears away, complimenting Julia, “You made me cry because it was so beautiful! Do you know how important it is to make people cry when you sing?”

The judge even admitted, “If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you. For sure!”

The duo went to the hospital to spread awareness of Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation, which fights injustices against the LGBTQ community, homelessness, and other struggling teens. She also documented her visit all over Instagram.

Head over to the official site for The Happy Hippie Foundation to find out more ways you can help.

Here’s hoping that Julia is able to recover and we soon get to see her actually appear on The Voice!

