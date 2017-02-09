Miley Cyrus Goes Shirtless For Instagram Pic With Dog

Miley Cyrus went topless for her latest Instagram pic that features her adorable pup. The pop superstar took to social media on Thursday to post the eye-catching photo.

Goooodmorning chaotic world ❤️ thangs seem less insane with Dora around! #WOKE A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:48am PST

The “Wrecking Ball” singer captioned the snap: “Goooodmorning chaotic world [heart emoji] things seem less insane with Dora around! #WOKE.”

In less than an hour after posting, the 24-year-old’s picture received more than 273k likes and thousands of comments.

The selfie shows the former Disney channel star laying in bed wearing nothing on top except for a thin necklace while her dog rests on her chest.

Cyrus followed up the first pic with another one that showed her hanging out with Dora. She shared the snap with the caption: “Luck Dragon.”

Luck Dragon A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:49am PST

This isn’t the first time this week that Miley garnered attention on social media for the intriguing photos she has posted.

On Sunday night during the Super Bowl, the Hannah Montana alum hosted a traditional Hindu prayer offering at her home and she shared several pics from the event on her Instagram page.

One of the photos showed a shrine complete fruit bowls, rose petals, and candles.

Cyrus captioned the snap: “#FruitBowl over Super….. #offering.”

#FruitBowl over Super…… 🍇🍐🍑🍒🍌 #offering A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

See the rest of the photos from Miley’s prayer event here.

To keep up with Miley Cyrus, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Miley Cyrus taking topless pics?

