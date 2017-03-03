Miley Cyrus Hits The Beach In Skimpy Top

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are in the middle of planning a summer wedding extravaganza, the couple took a break to get some sun and catch some waves at the beach.

The pair was seen strolling along Malibu beach on Wednesday. The Wrecking Ball singer, 24, was spotted in denim short shorts and a bikini top and sunglasses. While her beau Hemsworth, 27, was wearing a black wetsuit and carrying a surfboard.

Miley took to Instagram to post a picture of her beau before he headed out to the water.

The former Hannah Montana star showed off her fit physique as she donned a bright floral bikini top. She carried a colorful rainbow-striped beach towel. Her signature blonde locks were swept up into a high ponytail.

The couple’s afternoon outing comes amid speculation that they are planning a summer wedding in the Himalayan Mountains.

An insider recently told Life & Style, “Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions.”

“She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism. So she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life,” the source continued.

The wedding will reportedly span over several days, with activities such as meditation and yoga being incorporated into the ceremony.

Another insider told the publication that the couple are also planning to permanently move to Australia following their nuptials.

The couple became engaged in 2012 only to break it off a year later, before reconciling in 2016.

