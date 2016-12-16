Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Eyeing Byron Bay As Wedding Venue

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly been seriously considering having their wedding in Byron Bay.

A source close to the couple explained to Ok! Magazine that the celebrity couple wants to tie the knot at the stunning beachside location.

“They’re getting married on a beach,” the insider said.

While the source may have spilled about the couple’s alleged plans, Miley is trying to keep the entire wedding operation close to the chest.

“Miley’s usually really open, but this is one thing she’s being secretive about,” the source said. “She doesn’t want any of the details getting out. She’s sworn her family to secrecy. They’ve all made a pact not to say anything.”

Not only are Miley and Liam potentially looking at Byron Bay for the wedding location, but also they may be purchasing a property at the picturesque destination.

Avengers: Age of Ultron star Chris Hemsworth, Liam’s older brother, has reportedly been urging the couple to pull the trigger on buying a new pad in the area.

“They were in town about two or three weeks ago, his [Liam’s] brother would have been the one to tell them about the property,” the source said. “It is so private and such a beautiful area. It has its own private beach and there is only one private road in. You’d practically need a chopper to get in there if you wanted to get pictures of them.”

Liam and Miley have reportedly expressed interest in a “palatial 12,500 square meter property in Broken Head, about 10km from Byron Bay,” according to Daily Mail.

Given that the “Wrecking Ball” singer is contemplating accepting a coach’s position on The Voice Australia, she will definitely need a permanent residence Down Under.

Despite the speculation that the couple now has a location in mind for the wedding, they apparently don’t have a date yet. Miley’s sister, Noah, spilled that the lovebirds have yet to set an official date.

“There’s not any planning [going on] right now,” Noah said while talking to Life and Style magazine.

When do you think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will get married?

