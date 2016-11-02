Mila Kunis Reveals Heartbreaking News She Got From A Producer

On November 2, Hollywood star Mila Kunis penned a powerful essay on sexism in the workplace. The story was published on A Plus, and the 33-year-old actress detailed an experience when she stood up to a producer that told her she would never work in the movie industry again.

“You’ll never work in this town again,” Kunis said a producer told her when she refused to pose semi-naked on the cover of a men’s magazine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently the producer told Kunis that her career would be over if she did not do what he wanted.

“I was livid, I felt objectified,” Kunis wrote. “And for the first time in my career I said ‘no.’ And guess what? The world didn’t end. The film made a lot of money and I did work in this town again, and again, and again. What this producer may never realize is that he spoke aloud the exact fear every woman feels when confronted with gender bias in the workplace.”

In order to combat the culture of the industry, Kunis said that she formed her own production company with three other women.

“We have been hustling to develop quality television shows with unique voices and perspectives,” she wrote. “Since our inception, we have been lucky enough to partner with incredible producers, male and female, who have treated us as true equals and partners.”

The former That 70’s Show star has revealed that she is “done compromising” her integrity in order to please others.

“I’m done compromising; even more so, I’m done with being compromised,” Kunis said. “So from this point forward, when I am confronted with one of these comments, subtle or overt, I will address them head on; I will stop in the moment and do my best to educate.”

Kunis, who is married to 38-year-old actor Ashton Kutcher, explained that she is aware that if she is going through these gender inequality issues that there are other women that likely have it much worse than she does.

“If this is happening to me, it is happening more aggressively to women everywhere,” she wrote. “I am fortunate that I have reached a place that I can stop compromising and stand my ground, without fearing how I will put food on my table.”

Kunis concluded the message: “I will work in this town again, but I will not work with you.”

Check out the entire essay here.

What do you think about Mila Kunis essay on sexism in the workplace?

[H/T A Plus]