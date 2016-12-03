Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Reveal Newborn Son’s Name

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ newest little one has a very unique name!

The couple welcomed their baby boy earlier this week on Nov. 30. According to E! News, They named him Dimitri Portwood Kutcher!

In a message posted on Kutcher’s website, the couple released a statement after the arrival of their son.

“We’d like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not. We don’t want to make the choice for them.”

The site also revealed that Dimitri arrived at 1:21 a.m. and weighed in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

This is the second child for the former co-stars, who became parents for the first time when they welcomed daughter Wyatt in October of 2014.

