Mike ‘The Situation’ Teases Jersey Shore Reunion With Throwback Pic On Instagram

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino hinted at a Jersey Shore reunion show on Instagram with a nostalgic red carpet throwback pic with the co-stars from the wildly popular MTV series.

Jersey Shore (Savages The Reunion )🤷🏻‍♂️🇮🇹📺 I’m in ☝️ A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

The reality star captioned the photo: “Jersey Shore (Savages The Reunion)…I’m in.”

The image shows the cast of Jersey Shore – Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley, Ronnie Magro, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino – posing for a stylish red carpet snap. The photo was taken at the height of the show’s popularity in the 2010’s.

The throwback picture was a smash hit with The Situation’s followers as they showered the post with more than 6k likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the MTV series spoke out to express how strongly they would like to see a reunion show.

“This needs to happen! You all give me life,” one fan wrote.

“Omg please tell me this is really happening,” another user commented.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino isn’t the only one that is game for a reunion show. E! News caught up with Jwoww at the premiere of Fire Island last week and she dished on her ideas for what it might look like to get the gang back together once again.

“We always said that we would take a nice vacation with each other for like 10-14 days. Nothing more because we’d end up killing each other,” Jwoww said. “And if we’re married or have kids, they’d have to be there because we can’t miss them! But no more than like 14 days because we’d probably go back to our old days. I’m old now, I can’t handle a hangover like I did.”

Vinny Guadagnino is also down for a reunion.

“Why not?” he said. “I would do anything that would entertain people…and that would not make me look like a complete idiot!”

According to Vinny, the cast members all still keep in touch and are still very close even though it’s been years since the reality show ended.

29-year-old Vinny also said, “We do reminisce, sometimes we get on group chats together and talk and stuff. And when we talk to each other, it’s about, like, who clogged the toilet! It’s still regular petty stuff!”

