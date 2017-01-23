Michelle Obama Received A Gift From Melania Trump, And Her Face Is Priceless

When Donald Trump and his wife Melania approached the front porch of the White House, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were standing there waiting to greet them. As a token of respect, Melania Trump tried to offer a gift to Michelle Obama. However, it didn’t go over too well.

While holding the small present, Michelle Obama was photographed looking seriously unimpressed with a perplexed expression on her face. After the cringeworthy moment aired on live television, social media users couldn’t help but post about the awkward exchange.

Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump’s gift giving ability. pic.twitter.com/QxJzQGnQDa — Adam Johnson (@AdamJNBA) January 20, 2017

Twitter user Adam Johnson posted the hilarious images on social media with the caption: “Michelle Obama is not impressed by Melania Trump’s gift giving ability.”

After this laughably uncomfortable interaction between the former first lady and the current first lady, the Internet absolutely exploded with humorous commentary on the incident.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below:

Melania giving Michelle her speech back pic.twitter.com/wADXYZfKrh — ʎǝɔunɐɥɔ 🌐 (@chauncey_murphy) January 20, 2017

Soon to be ex-First Lady.

Parting gift.

Yeah, she’s not pleased. pic.twitter.com/cpbhAtmLkW — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 20, 2017

Michelle’s face lmaooooooooo pic.twitter.com/GKiKivHpAK — Gucci Cardboard Box (@SobLucci) January 20, 2017

I’M CRYING😭😭 Michelle’s face when Melania gave her the gift pic.twitter.com/7ob5XaYoY7 — BritBrat🍕 (@townsendb85) January 20, 2017

i love when SNL actors break character pic.twitter.com/X5PR9RnGEE — sophie hirsh (@maynotbecool) January 20, 2017

Can we take a moment to appreciate Michelle’s face when Melania gives her a gift😂 im deceased pic.twitter.com/h8ywRviTeR — Bree |🎣🐟🐠🐋| (@breannamillz) January 20, 2017

Even though this moment was utterly peculiar, the incident was harmless. While the former president and new president were civil during the swearing in ceremony, there were protesters in D.C. that were not quite so peaceful. Reports surfaced of riots breaking out and serious damage being done to some of the local businesses. Learn more here.

What do you think was going through Michelle Obama’s head when she received this gift from Melania Trump?

