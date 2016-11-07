Michael Buble’s Sister Brandee Posts Inspiring Instagram After Nephew Noah’s Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé’s son Noah has a strong support system around him during this tough time. The singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared the heartbreaking news on Friday that their oldest son, Noah, 3, is battling cancer, PEOPLE reports.

A photo posted by Brandee Bublé (@brandeebuble) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

The family has received an outpouring of support from their family, friends and strangers! Bublé’s sister Brandee shared a biblical quote on Instagram expressing her love and support for her nephew.

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, & love. But the greatest of these is love,” reads the chalkboard writing on the photo — a biblical quote from 1 Corinthians 13:13.

“And we’ve got a lot … ” Brandee captioned the powerful message, adding a heart emoji.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bublé and his family.

