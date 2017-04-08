Mel B’s Ex Stephen Belafonte Loses Custody And Visitation Rights With Kids

Mel B and her ex Stephen Belafonte’s split is taking a nasty turn. As of April 7, the singer’s ex lost custody and visitation rights for their daughter 5-year-old Madison, according to HollywoodLife.com.

Following Mel B’s abuse allegations, her soon-to-be ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, was denied visitation rights to see his 5-year old daughter Madison, according to a court order. This news comes hours after the former Spice Girls singer was granted a restraining order against Stephen, claiming spousal abuse, cheated on her multiple times over the course of their 10-year marriage, and forced her into having 3-way sex.

California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra, who spoke to HollywoodLife.com said, “Mel B has temporarily been able to deny visitation and custody to Stephen Belafonte, for probably about 21 days or 3 weeks. This is a normal strategic move to protect Mel B’s parental rights.”

He continued, “Stephen is now in danger of losing permanently valuable parental rights. Should a permanent order be granted, Mel B will be given primary legal and physical custody and Stephen will be at a severe disadvantage for his rights as a father.”

Things haven’t been looking good for Stephen since the announcement of their divorce on Mar. 20. Since going public with their separation, Mel B has come forth with jaw-dropping accusations.

Friends of the X-Factor and America’s Got Talent judge were close to calling the cops on Stephen many times, but she begged them not to. Even ex Eddie Murphy is concerned for her safety and the safety of their shared daughter Angel Iris when Stephen is around. And then there’s Simon Cowell, who reportedly tried to help Mel B out of her marriage.

To make matters worse, Stephen allegedly knocked up the divorcing couple’s nanny, Lorraine Gilles. Multiple reports claim Stephen had an affair with the nanny sometime in 2014 and ordered her to have an abortion.

The worst part is that Stephen didn’t even keep their relationship a secret from his wife.

“[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to Lorraine, telling me how much younger and better looking she was,” the British pop star allegedly said in the court documents.

