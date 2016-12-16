McDonald’s to Launch Delivery Service in 2017

If you’ve ever been sitting on your couch and wished you had some McDonald’s food to go along with your next binge-watching session, wish no longer, because the fast-food chain is launching a delivery service next year, USA Today reports.

McDonald’s will begin testing the service in select cities, according to McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary, who shared that nearly 200 restaurants in Orlando, Tampa and Miami will give customers the option for delivery starting in late January.

Customers will be able to order via their UberEATS app or McDonald’s’ website, and their food will be delivered right to their door. The UberEATS app allows patrons to pay ahead with a card, and users can also track their delivery’s progress. McDonald’s will take feedback from the Florida customers to determine how to proceed with the delivery service — here’s hoping it goes well!

