McDonald’s Is Bringing Back Everyone’s Favorite Happy Meal Toy but There’s a Catch

McDonald’s just stepped up its Happy Meal game, but sadly only the U.K. will reap the benefits.

For the third year in a row, the fast food chain is teaming up with Super Mario to bring back the best Happy Meal toys, Cosmopolitan reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From January 11 through February 7, customers in the U.K. will get a plastic Super Mario Bros. character figurine with their Happy Meals, in addition to on-the-box games and activity cards inside.

There will be a new character debuted each week and fans are already going crazy over this!

If you live across the pond and happen to be a huge Ms. Peach lover, wait until week to stop by McDonald’s.

MORE NEWS: The McDonald’s Holiday Cup Has a NSFW Design Flaw / McDonald’s to Launch Delivery Service in 2017 / Mcdonald’s New Nutella Burger Looks Disgustingly Delicious / McDonald’s Japan Is Giving Away Gold Chicken McNuggets

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com