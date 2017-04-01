Kurt Sutter Shares First ‘Mayans MC’ Cast Photo

It’s been over two years since fans had to say goodbye to Sons of Anarchy, the gritty crime drama about a motorcycle club in California, but there’s hope on the horizon. Show creator Kurt Sutter is getting back to business with Mayans MC, a spin-off from the hit show focusing on a rival biker gang. Following months of casting rumors, Sutter took to Instagram to show the cast finally united.

Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us. #mayansmc A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Sutter shared the photo and paid respect to the show that made it possible, captioning it, “Respect handed down from one club to the next. Thank you, brothers, old and new. We create the story, and the story creates us.”

The photo features faces both new and familiar to long-time Sons of Anarchy fans who have been highly anticipating the news series. The photo is a culmination of multiple teases Sutter has been posting on social media, from behind-the-scenes shots to closeups of the incredibly new bikes.

Sutter will be working with Emilio Rivera once again in the new series, who portrays Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez, as he did in Sons of Anarchy.

The show creator was thrilled to work with Rivera again, saying, “When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies.” He added, “It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy, because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

“Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

Are you looking forward to the new series or do you think the Sons of Anarchy world should have ended where it did? Let us know in the comments!

