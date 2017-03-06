Mary Poppins Sequel Set Photo Reveals Lin-Manuel Miranda In-Character

We’ll try to keep the Hamilton puns to a minimum in this post. Promise.

Disney is underway on the production of their long-awaited Mary Poppins sequel more than 50 years after the original film released. Mary Poppins Returns, set 20 years after the original film, features Emily Blunt in the title role, taking the place of Julie Andrews.

And while Dick Van Dyke is set to play a role in the film, her new companion will be played by Hamilton and In The Heights playwright and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. The singer/dancer/rapper/actor recently launched into the cultural hivemind with his Tony Award-winning hip-hop history of Alexander Hamilton, and is now following up with well-deserved mainstream success.

After helping write some of the songs in Disney’s animated film Moana, he’s now taking up the role of a lamplighter in the film, continuing the tradition of Poppins befriending a working-class everyman in her adventures.

First Look: Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins!

Photos from the production of Mary Poppins Returns have begun to crop up online, giving us the first look at Miranda in his role as Jack in the new film.

Here is some more stills of Emily Blunt as #MaryPoppins in ‘Mary Poppins Returns,’ the new sequel to Disney’s 1964 film ‘Mary Poppins.’ pic.twitter.com/x3YpNcw8VN — Gordon Harrold (@TheRoyalFootman) March 5, 2017

These come off the heels of Disney‘s official reveal of the first look at Blunt in full costume as Poppins.

We’re sure to hear more about Mary Poppins Returns as the musical gears up for its 2018 release in theaters.

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help THE FAMILY rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

The cast also includes Colin Firth plays William Weatherall Wilkins, the man who runs Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, and Dick Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, as well as three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and newcomer Joel Dawson.

It’s being directed and produced by Oscar-nominee, Emmy and DGA Award winner Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Chicago). The screenplay is by Oscar-nominee David Magee (Life of Pi), based on The Mary Poppins Stories by PL Travers. Oscar-nominee and Tony-winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) is composing an original score and co-writing all new songs with Emmy-nominee and Tony-winner Scott Wittman (Hairspray).