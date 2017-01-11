Mariah Carey’s Ex Husband Tommy Mottola Disses Her After New Year’s Eve Performance Fail

Mariah Carey‘s ex-husband Tommy Mottola dissed the singer and her team for her disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Dec. 31, Hollywood Life reports.

The former Sony Music chairman, 67, released a written letter to Page Six saying that Mariah needs to hire “more seasoned and respected professionals” to avoid another mishap. He believes that Mariah is “arguably the greatest pop voice to come along in the last three decades.”

However, he said Mariah could have avoided the entire thing if her technical people paid “more attention to all of it so that there was no chance of that happening.”

“It could have happened to anyone and it has, so everyone should just get off her back and leave her the hell alone and hopefully she will find her way to the right professionals for guidance,” he wrote. “It’s never about the fall, it’s all about the recovery.”

Mottola continued by writing, “she should take a step back, think carefully and figure out what to do next.”

He did not hold anything back when dissing her team. He even said that, “most certainly none of these issues or problems ever existed with her in her early days at Sony for the first 10 years when she skyrocketed to global superstardom!”

Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, was quick to respond telling Page Six, “Really? Tommy is a relic. Did he give you that statement from a rotary phone?”

