Mariah Carey Trades Bowling Shoes For Heels When Hitting The Lanes

Mariah Carey does not play when it comes to her wardrobe. The iconic singer was caught on tape bowling in heels and a low cut dress.

The 46-year-old singer was seen at Melanie Griffith’s house in Beverly Hills during a private pre-Grammy party, alongside her kids and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Although the songstress didn’t have on the proper shoes for bowling, she was close to picking up a spare.

It looks like Mariah’s relationship is going strong, although her ex Nick Cannon doesn’t believe it’s real.

The America’s Got Talent host stopped by Howard Stern’s radio show and said Mariah’s World is one big fraud.

During the no-holds-barred interview, Cannon claimed that “Mariah’s World” is staged and her hot new relationship with Bryan Tanaka is just one of the storylines.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation,” he told Stern. “Like, that s— doesn’t happen. I don’t buy none of that s—.”

