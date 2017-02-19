Mariah Carey Makes Massive Confirmation About Her Relationship Status

Things are getting serious between Mariah Carey and her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Don’t believe us? Carey recently confirmed the romance in an interview with The Associated Press.

While the 46-year-old singer has shared romantic pictures with her new beau she has been silent about details.

Happy Valentine’s Day!! 😘 #happyvalentinesday #happy #moments #bubbles 💖🥂🍾🥂🍾💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

On Wednesday the R&B diva talked to the publication and gave some insight into her personal life.

“I’m just going to be like ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life.’ Because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago,” she said, smiling. “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life… Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Carey’s reluctance to talk about her relationship with Tanaka is understandable given the drama that came when she and billionaire James Packer broke up last year. The breakup was not amicable and led to a plethora of headlines.

This new love has seemed to inspire Carey musically. Her latest single, I Don’t, features rapper YG and is about a breakup.

It doesn’t appear everyone is on board with Carey’s new romance. Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon talked about how he isn’t buying the act.

During a radio interview on The Howard Stern Show last month, the America’s Got Talent host opened up about his ex-wife’s new relationship with her backup dancer and said it’s all for the cameras.

“That sh– is hilarious,” Cannon said, saying he’s OK with the romance “as long as she’s happy.”

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh– doesn’t happen,” he said. “I don’t buy none of that sh–.”

