New Details Surrounding The Manson Family Murders And Leslie Van Houtem Surface

Leslie Van Houten, who was only 19-years-old when being a member of the “Manson family,” believes that she deserves parole from her life sentence. According to TMZ, her lawyer, Richard Pfeiffer, submitted a 13-page dossier in an attempt to convince the parole board to release her.

In the report, psychologist Laurence Steinberg gives a testimony saying that Van Houten, who is now 67, was too young to fully understand the consequences of what she was doing and that her immaturity prevented her from being able to control her actions.

Steinberg says that once Van Houten’s brain matured, she was able to escape Charles Manson’s brainwashing. He is of the opinion that Van Houten’s prison record shows that she has developed mentally and “strongly suggests” that she will not be committing further criminal acts.

During the infamous Manson family murders, Leslie Van Houten was responsible for stabbing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca to death. At the time, she was the youngest person ever sentenced to death in California. When the state did away with the death penalty, Van Houten and the rest of The Manson Family’s sentences were changed to life with parole.

Last year, Van Houten applied for parole. However, her petition was denied by Jerry Brown.

Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten, and the other members of The Manson Family went on a horrific crime spree back in 1969. The murders were of an extremely brutal nature and one of the most notable victims was actress Sharon Tate. Earlier this month, Sharon’s Tate’s sister Debra spoke out about the moment she learned of her sibling’s death.

In a new ABC News documentary titled Truth and Lies: The Family Manson, Debra said: “We just did not understand how somebody could walk into that house and get as far as they did without someone stopping them first, and to tell you the truth, to this very day that bothers me. It really does. I was quite frankly a little doubtful, once again. These grungy, unorganized, hippy folk living off the land and out of garbage cans – it just didn’t make sense to me.”

