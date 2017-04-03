Man Leaps Out Of Window To Avoid Police

No matter how long someone is imprisoned for, no matter what crime they committed to get themselves in there, going to jail is a life-altering experience. You’ll rarely find someone who said they were glad to have been locked up, despite how many people have found a way to make their time productive. One man was so desperate to avoid prison, he risked his life by jumping out of a window to avoid police.

An unidentified 23-year-old man is currently in critical condition following a close encounter with the NYPD. The warrant squad showed up early Monday morning at the family home in Fordham Heights.

When the man realized the police were at his door, he told his family that he couldn’t go back to jail before he jumped out of the window, according to authorities.

When he landed on the pavement below, he suffered severe body trauma and was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is still in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released information about what the suspect was going to be arrested for or what his previous imprisonment was for.

