Man Alledgedly Shoots Wife Because He Was Afraid Of A Carjacking

An Atlanta man is facing murder charges after he allegedly accidentally shot his wife in the back while the two were driving with a friend. Claud “Tex” McIver has made his first appearance in court following the death of his wife in September. He claims that he only had his weapon pulled out because he was afraid of a carjacking.

The incident occurred on September 29, 2016. McIver and his wife were riding in an SUV with a friend. Mclver was in the backseat, while his wife was riding in the front passenger seat. During the drive, McIver took his .38 snub-nose revolver out of the center compartment.

According to a friend of the family, Bill Cane, McIver took out the gun because he was concerned about the recent unrest in the area, including Black Lives Matter protests. Mclver thought that the vehicle might be carjacked during their drive.

However, McIver ended up falling asleep in the back of the vehicle, according to Crane. While Mclver was sleeping, the SUV hit a bump in the road and the gun went off. The bullet hit McIver’s wife in the back. She was rushed to Emory University hospital, where she passed away in surgery hours later.

As of his hearing, McIver was released on a bond, however, he was forced to turn in his passport and was fitted with an ankle monitor. He was also ordered to not carry any weapons.

This is not the first time McIver has been arrested for gun violence. The first time he was indicted in 1990 on assault charges, however, the case was settled outside of court.

