Man Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Blames ‘Spirits’

People will say a lot of bizarre and unbelievable things to hide something wrong they’ve done, but this New Jersey man on trial for the mysterious murder his own son is really stretching the limits of sanity.

23-year-old David Creato Jr. reportedly told his ex-girlfriend that he thought maybe their 3-year-old son Brendan died after “spirits” told the boy to walk out into the woods.

Brendan Creato was reported missing the morning of October 13th, 2015, and police found his body a few hours later.

David Creato Jr. is formally charged with “murder” and “child endangerment.” He has entered a “not guilty” plea on both counts.

The boy’s mother, Samantha Denoto, recorded conversations with Creato and the prosecutor of his current trial replayed those recordings for the court while Denoto took the stand to testify against her ex.

“He told me that maybe the spirits told him to walk down to the woods, which is completely odd and unexplainable. It’s not logical,” she told the court.

She also said that Creato called the place where their son’s body was discovered a “sacred, spiritual spot,” and that while they were together he often claimed that he could see and “feel” spirits.

The coroner was unable to determine a specific cause of death, other than to rule it “homicidal violence,” which could be caused by many things such as strangulation, drowning or blunt neck trauma.

Prosecutors allege that Creato was dating a 17-year-old girl who didn’t like his son or didn’t like that he had a child and that continuing a relationship with her could have been motivation for him to murder the boy.

Creato’s attorney maintains that there is not sufficient evidence proving beyond the shadow of a doubt that his client is guilty. He points to a cigarette butt that was found near the boy’s body which was DNA tested but did not come back positive for any of Creato’s genetic makeup.

The trial is scheduled to resume this week and is expected to run through the end of May.

