New Details Have Surfaced About Mama June’s Second Skin-Removal Surgery

New details have surfaced regarding Mama June Shannon’s second skin-removal treatment. The 37-year-old reality star evidently has no interest in going through with the procedure.

On Friday night’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four was able to go through with the first skin-removal treatment after coming in at 193 lbs. After the first of two skin-removal procedures, Mama June explained that the pain was simply unbearable.

“I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t,” she said. “My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this.”

In the first surgery, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo got extra skin removed from her breasts and stomach. After the procedure, she was left in an overwhelming amount of pain and retreated to her bedroom when she got home.

“I’m over it, I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding, I don’t care about the photo shoot, I don’t care about any of it. I’m done,” she said.

Mama June has been on a mission to attend her ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding with his new bride-to-be Jennifer Lamb. However, judging by the last episode of her show, Mama June has given up on her goal.

In her next skin-removal surgery, Mama June is set to have her “turkey neck and bat wing” arms removed. However, she told her manager, Gina Rodriguez, that if she made her go through with it, that she was going to fire her.

Mama June threw her size 4 red dress that she intended to wear at the wedding away in a grand gesture that clearly symbolized her giving up on the goal. However, Mama June’s 16-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, found the outfit and took it out of the trash.

“What the f**k?” Pumpkin said. “Mama, what have you done?”

Ever since she began her weight-loss transformation following gastric bypass surgery in 2015, Mama June has been working extremely hard to get her revenge body. While the physical aspect is extremely difficult to manage, the hardest thing for Mama June to do is to mentally and emotionally deal with her changing lifestyle.

“I think that [Mama June’s] biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a big person,” Lauryn Shannon said. “Because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and…she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat.’ And I guess she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t even realize how small she is.”

Do you think Mama June will go through with her second skin-removal surgery?

