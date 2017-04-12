Mama June Was Hospitalized For Abdominal Pains

Mama June‘s massive weight loss transformation is finally complete, but the next chapter in her life hasn’t entirely been smooth sailing since the big reveal.

Last Friday, on the finale of her reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old attended her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s wedding to his new bride, Jennifer Lamb. The mother of four was able to slide into her red revenge dress and stun everyone at the wedding, which was one of her initial motivations for undergoing a slew of different surgeries to transform her appearance.

After the highly-anticipated event in Mama June’s weight loss journey, she decided to completely start fresh by saying goodbye to the “old June.” The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum chose to pitch her now oversized old clothing into a fire, one item at a time.

“I want to change a new leaf in my life. It’s time to let go of the old and come in with the new. I’ve been through so much — like ups and downs, not getting the surgery, going back to get the surgery,” she said.

“Now, I know what my self worth is, and I know I shouldn’t be [losing weight] for a guy. I need to do it for me. So I came to realize that I need to get rid of everything that reminds me of the old person and not keep anything and just become new.””

The day after she symbolically ditched her unhealthy lifestyle, Mama June found herself in “excruciating” pain.

Mama June Shannon was shown in a teaser for this Friday’s special encore episode of From Not to Hot doubled over on a bed and calling out to her daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

After consulting her doctor, Mama June learns she needs to go to the hospital to have a CAT scan and tests done because “worst case scenario, it could be a blood clot or a leakage in the sleeve.”

Mama June was visibly shaken as she said, “This pain I’ve never felt in my whole damn life. Something’s really wrong.”

Eventually, Mama June’s bodyguard Luke said he was calling an ambulance.

