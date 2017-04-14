Mama June On Why She Hates Sugar Bear

Given the fact that they divorced back in 2014, it’s no secret that Mama June and her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson have their differences. However, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star truly loathes her former spouse more than anyone realized.

A new clip from Friday’s reunion episode has surfaced on the Internet and the mother of four detailed why she genuinely hates Sugar Bear.

“I’ve never hated anybody as much as I hate [Sugar Bear],” Mama June said. “I would love to call him out on his bulls–t. How like reality hit. I knew what I needed to do.”

After the two of them called it quits a few years ago, the mother of four realized that she needed to let go of her attachment to her ex-husband in order to ditch her old lifestyle.

“I needed to move on—not just for myself but for the kids because constantly he’s not going to change,” she said.

After Mama June “kicked [Sugar Bear] to the curb,” he wasted no time in finding a new significant other.

“I was a little shocked because it was so quick,” she said, “and I know Sugar Bear can’t be alone.”

Earlier this month, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum accused Sugar Bear of being abusive both verbally and physically. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, Mama June spoke out about Sugar Bear’s allegedly violent behavior.

“He’s not their dad. He severed that,” she said. “Like I said, there’s been several—I can give you Pumpkin’s eye was his fault. The thing that we were showing on Honey Boo Boo and we never did. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Honey Boo Boo that was covered up.”

Despite Mama June’s claims, Sugar Bear spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying that he never abused Mama June or the children.

“The abuse allegations are not true,” Thompson said. “June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid.”

He continued by saying: “I have text messages where I text June and try to talk to Alana, but no response back from her. The last time I saw Alana was at mine and Jennifer’s wedding. I’ve tried to stay in touch with my daughter but June won’t let me. June’s a damn liar. I would never hurt Alana in any way.”

Check out the new teaser for the reunion episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot here.

Be sure to tune in for Mama June: The Confrontation on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Were you shocked to learn how much Mama June truly dislikes Sugar Bear?

