Maksim Chmerkovskiy Recounts Son Shai’s Recent Trip to the Emergency Room

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s family has been adjusting well to the arrival of newborn son Shai, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t already experienced some ups and downs.

The new dad told ABC News on Thursday that they recently had to take the infant to the emergency room.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Practicing ventriloquism #babyChmerkovskiy A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

“He was a couple weeks old and … we enjoyed that whole week. It was amazing, and then he got a fever and we had to go … to the emergency room,” he shared.

“We were so like not prepared for the protocol [and] procedure that happened at the emergency rooms with infants that small,” the 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro said of him and Peta Murgatroyd. “Nobody really ever told us anything about that. It was a big shock to the mind and to the heart.”

They welcomed Shai on Jan. 4, and have been balancing parenthood and performing.

“You start to see a little IV on a little baby and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy,’” he said. “And then we had to travel and fly back to LA after this just happened. It was a lot for us.”

We are so glad to hear Shai is all better!

Up Next:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.