Making A Murderer: Final Details Revealed On Brendan Dassey’s Prison Release Date

The final details have emerged regarding Making A Murderer‘s Brendan Dassey’s prison release.

After a judge shot down the state’s final attempt to keep the 27-year-old locked, Dassey is set to be released from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin on Friday by no later than 8 pm.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Brad Schimel and the state of Wisconsin filed a motion requesting that U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin leave Dassey in prison. The state’s motion was denied after the judge claimed that the prosecutors were simply restating the same points that the court previously rejected.

“In the motion to stay the respondent largely reargues the same points already considered and rejected by the court in deciding Dassey’s motion for release. The court finds that reconsideration of these arguments yields the same conclusion,” Judge William Duffin wrote in the denial.

The judge ruled in favor of Dassey’s release because when the police got the then 16-year-old to confess to the murder of Teresa Halbach, there was no adult present during the interrogation.

For now, Dassey will be a free man come this Friday evening. Upon his release, Dassey has been ordered to have no contact with his uncle, Steven Avery, who was convicted of murder alongside Dassey.

However, the state is pursuing an appeal to a higher court regarding the decision, according to TMZ.

Earlier this week, Lauren Nirider, Dassey’s attorney, told ABC News that she was hoping that Brendan Dassey would be able to spend Thanksgiving with his family after being locked up for almost ten years.

“We’re over the moon,” Nirider said after hearing the news that Dassey would be released this Friday. “Brendan and his mother have spent 10 Thanksgivings apart and the prospect of spending the next one together…it’s incredible we’re just so grateful.”

In 2007, Brendan Dassey and Steven Avery were convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Dassey was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. This past August, a judge overturned his conviction.

What are your thoughts about these latest developments in Brendan Dassey’s prison release date?

