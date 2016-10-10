Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez Reveals She Is Bisexual

While delivering a speech on Saturday at the True Colors Fund’s 40 to None Summit in Los Angeles, Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez has revealed that she is bisexual.

The 41-year-old actress stated, “So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections – whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “Because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican & Irish sides,” she continued, “I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth’s voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to.”

Ramirez also took to social media to confirm the news. On Twitter she started the post with the hashtags, “#40ToNoneSummit #SpeakingMyTruth!” She continued, “Will post video of speech soon! #ThankYou @TrueColorsFund #WomenOfColor #Bisexual #Queer #Immigrant”

In 2012, Ramirez married husband Ryan Debolt. Despite portraying a bisexual character on television, the actress has never openly addressed her sexuality until now.

This isn’t the only huge news from Sara Ramirez this year. After 10 seasons of the wildly popular series, Ramirez announced in May that she would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy.

She wrote on Twitter at the time, “I’m deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey’s Anatomy & ABC but for now, I’m taking some welcome time off.” She continued, “Shonda [Rhimes has] been so incredible to work for, & we will definitely continue our conversations!”

Check out Ramirez’s powerful speech below at the True Colors Fund’s 40 To None Summit:

Are you sad to see Sara Ramirez leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]